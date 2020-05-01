Zoom retracts 300 million daily active users claim

Zoom Video Communications has retracted a claim that it has 300 million daily active users and said it has that many daily meeting participants instead.

The company made the correction Thursday in a blog post dated 22 April that had originally touted the 300 million daily active users, a common way of measuring an online service's popularity.

In the correction, the company said it meant to say it has “300 million daily meeting participants.” The term daily active users counts a person only once while daily active participants can count a person multiple times if that person is using Zoom multiple times a day.

Zoom's stock price was down more than 6 percent Thursday after The Verge noted the correction in the blog post.

Multiple publications, including CRN, had reported the 300 million daily active users figure when the company disclosed it a week ago.

“We are humbled and proud to help over 300 million daily meeting participants stay connected during this pandemic. We want to be clear: this was first announced in our April 22 webinar as 300 million daily participants by our CEO Eric Yuan,” Zoom said in statement sent to CRN.

“In a follow-up blog post on April 22 recapping this webinar, in addition to referring to participants as ‘participants,’ we also inadvertently referred to them as ‘users’ and ‘people.’ When we realized this error on April 23, we corrected the wording to “participants.” This was a genuine oversight on our part.”

This article originally appeared at crn.com