Zoom taps Microsoft's Ricky Kapur to lead APAC biz
Zoom Video Communications has appointed former Microsoft executive Ricky Kapur to lead its Asia-Pacific business.

Based in Singapore, Kapur will define and lead the company’s go-to-market strategy for key APAC markets: Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Korea, and Taiwan.

Kapur will report into Zoom head of international Abe Smith.

“We are thrilled to have Ricky Kapur lead our go-to-market strategy for all of APAC, a region where we are seeing accelerated growth,” Smith said.

“APAC is a critical region for Zoom, as we invest in infrastructure and expand the presence of our sales, marketing, and research and development teams to best enable organisations of all sizes with seamless and reliable video communications.”

Kapur was hired out of Microsoft, where he was its APAC vice president of sales and marketing operations, which he held from July 2019 to June 2021. Prior to that, he was APAC general manager, enterprise and partners group.

He also worked at Google Cloud as its APJ managing director, and at Oracle as vice president of ASEAN technology sales. Other stints include Siebel Systems, Unica Corporation, Chordiant Software and SAS Institute.

Speaking on his new role, Kapur said, “Zoom has scaled its operations and business impressively across APAC markets, announcing a Technology Center in India and a Research and Development Center in Singapore within the past year.”

“I am excited to join a company that continues to redefine the way organisations and individuals connect, from breaking barriers for education and healthcare with virtual-learning and telehealth to becoming critical technology for enterprises as they quickly evolved and adapted to a hybrid working model.”

