Zoom to offer end-to-end encryption for all users

Zoom Video Communications is planning to offer all its free and paying users end-to-end encryption for video calls and will launch a trial version in July, the video conferencing provider said on Wednesday.

The company, whose business has boomed with the coronavirus lockdowns forcing more people to work from home, has transformed into a global video hangout from a business-oriented teleconferencing tool.

But it has also come under fire over privacy and security issues, and faced criticism for failing to disclose that its service was not fully end-to-end encrypted.

After a series of security failures resulted in some institutions banning the use of Zoom, the company hired former chief security officer at Facebook Inc Alex Stamos in April and rolled out major upgrades.

