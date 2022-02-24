Zoom unveils first cloud contact centre product

Zoom Video Communications is rolling out its first homegrown cloud contact centre offering coming off its abandoned acquisition of cloud contact centre software provider Five9.

Zoom Contact Centre, unveiled on Wednesday, is an omnichannel offering that integrates into the same Zoom platform in which users are already familiar, Heidi Elmore, head of UCaaS at Zoom, told CRN US.

“Our customers have been asking us for help communicating with their end customers. Part of that modernization of the customer experience has brought forth this new product and investment area for Zoom,” she said.

Video-centric Zoom Contact Centre is available now through Zoom channel partners in the United States and Canada through the company’s Referral Partner Program, which includes the Zoom Master Agents Program, Direct Agent Program, and Standard Referral Program.

Out of the gate, Zoom Contact Centre will support customer service use cases that use video and voice channels. SMS and webchat channels are currently in beta. The company said it also working on making workforce management and CRM integrations possible and will layer in AI and machine learning capabilities to optimize agent productivity.

The contact centre offering will allow agents to work from any location while allowing organizations to centralize the management of their customer service arm through a well-known platform, Elmore said. It will also give organizations that may already have a contact centre solution in place access to a video-enabled customer experience offering, she said.

“We’re hearing from the industry at large that customers don’t want to modernize their customer experience separately from their internal productivity,” she said. “It’s about being able to bring those experiences together [in] that single unified platform.”

Bringing productivity and the contact centre together will help agents become more productive because they can communicate with their internal teams at the same time as the customer from the same platform, “instead of being an island unto themselves,” Elmore added.

Zoom Contact Centre can be purchased as a standalone offering or on top of an existing Zoom Video license, the company said.

Channel partners on behalf of their clients and contact centre administrators can create menus, greetings, and prompts from the same Zoom Admin portal they work with internally for unified communications and video. Zoom Contact Centre can also integrate chat and video into an existing website to let businesses have conversations with customers in the right context, she said.

“[The contact centre] is just another area where partners can help modernize their particular customers’ businesses,” Elmore said.

Zoom said that in addition to its new contact Centre offering, it will maintain its existing contact Centre partnerships with Genesys, NICE inContact, Talkdesk, Twilio, and Five9, which Zoom made news when it tried to buy the company in 2021 for US$14.7 billion. The deal fell through when Five9 shareholders ultimately rejected Zoom's all-stock offer.

San Jose, Calif.-based Zoom said its channel is contributing more than 20 percent to non-online bookings globally, and nearly 30 percent of its international business is going through the channel today. The Company will open up Zoom Contact Centre through partners outside the U.S. and Canada as it opens up the product in new geographies, Elmore said.

Zoom Contact Centre joins the company’s existing portfolio of business solutions, including Zoom Video, Zoom Phone, and live events platform OnZoom.

