Zscaler appoints first local distributor with Orca Tech exclusive deal

Sydney based Orca Tech has been named the exclusive distributor in Australia and New Zealand for cloud security company Zscaler.

The deal marks the vendor’s first distribution agreement in the region and will assist in boosting demand for the platform amongst “small to medium enterprise prospects,” according to a company statement.

Zscaler is a secure access surface edge (SASE) based solution which eliminates the need for a traditional on-premise or location-based security network.

Local channel chief Foad Farrokhnia said the vendor was targeting Australian businesses with sub-1000 users with zero trust.

“We’re excited to partner with Orca Tech and are impressed with the value add of their market reach and their highly experienced and skilled team which will support partners as cloud and mobility continue to accelerate the need for secure digital transformation.”

Orca Tech specialises in security and analytics technologies and said Zscaler complemented its existing portfolio.



Orca Tech boss Craig Ashwood called Zscaler “a comprehensive zero trust solution well regarded by the world’s leading analyst firms and successfully deployed in large enterprises and public sector agencies”.

“Their solutions are complementary to our existing vendor relationships and will enable us to add value for our partners while assisting Zscaler to further scale across the region.

“We look forward to providing Zscaler with an introduction to an expansive group of partners and enabling the rapid onboarding of partners with expert training and knowledge. This will ultimately result in the creation of a self-sufficient network of cybersecurity expert partners able to tap into the inherent zero trust value which Zscaler provides to enterprises.”

Zscaler said it will support the distributor through its partner program and provide access to training, marketing support and enablement to support SMB customers.