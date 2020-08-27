Zscaler appoints two regional managers for sales expansion

Cloud–based security company Zscaler, has increased its local sales team with two new appointments, Kirk Henzlik and Benjamin Weldon.

Henzlik was put in charge of the vendor’s southern region and will hold responsibility for sales in Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia and New Zealand.

He joined the company from Workday where he was Sales Director for Australia. Prior to this he was a strategic account director at Oracle.

Weldon has been tasked with running sales in New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. He joined Zscaler from AppDynamics and previously worked at RSA Security.

“These new sales director appointments in the region are testament to the strengthening of our business in Australia and New Zealand and market demand for innovative security in a cloud-first world,” said Zscaler’s APAC boss Scott Robertson.

“At the same time, we’re seeing a razor-sharp focus from both public and private sector businesses on reducing risk, improving the user experience, and consolidating security point products with a cloud first lens.

“Kirk and Benjamin’s combined and exceptional industry experience will enhance our regional capacity to support customers with these goals and to reinforce momentum for both Zscaler and our partner community.”