Zscaler appoints two regional managers for sales expansion

By on
Zscaler appoints two regional managers for sales expansion
Kirk Henzlik and Benjamin Weldon (Zscaller)

Cloud–based security company Zscaler, has increased its local sales team with two new appointments, Kirk Henzlik and Benjamin Weldon. 

Henzlik was put in charge of the vendor’s southern region and will hold responsibility for sales in Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia and New Zealand.   

He joined the company from Workday where he was Sales Director for Australia. Prior to this he was a strategic account director at Oracle.  

Weldon has been tasked with running sales in New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. He joined Zscaler from AppDynamics and previously worked at RSA Security.  

“These new sales director appointments in the region are testament to the strengthening of our business in Australia and New Zealand and market demand for innovative security in a cloud-first world,” said Zscaler’s APAC boss Scott Robertson. 

“At the same time, we’re seeing a razor-sharp focus from both public and private sector businesses on reducing risk, improving the user experience, and consolidating security point products with a cloud first lens.   

Kirk and Benjamin’s combined and exceptional industry experience will enhance our regional capacity to support customers with these goals and to reinforce momentum for both Zscaler and our partner community.” 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
appdynamics cloud oracle rsa workday zscaler

Most Read Articles

Fair Work dismisses Brisbane distie's unfair dismissal appeal

Fair Work dismisses Brisbane distie's unfair dismissal appeal
Accenture layoffs hit up to 25,000 staff globally

Accenture layoffs hit up to 25,000 staff globally
Mass layoffs at Salesforce after company posts record earnings

Mass layoffs at Salesforce after company posts record earnings
Optus reseller ordered to pay up ahead of lawsuit

Optus reseller ordered to pay up ahead of lawsuit
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at Heart
Hardware at Heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
Audio Security: Best Practices
Audio Security: Best Practices

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?