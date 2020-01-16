Zscaler channel chief jumps to security training vendor KnowBe4

Security training vendor KnowBe4 has appointed channel veteran Dilshan Sivalingam as its new channel chief.

Appointed in December 2019, Sivalingam has been tasked with building the company’s Australian and New Zealand channels as part of the vendor’s global expansion plans.

US-based KnowBe4 is a security awareness training provider that uses interactive simulations, tests, templates and more through an integrated platform. Some services include simulators for phishing attacks and ransomware, tests for weak passwords and spoofed domains, and a security awareness program builder.

Sivalingam most recently was the global alliances and channels manager at cloud security vendor Zscaler, a role he held since 2017. He was Zscaler's first ANZ channel chief at the time, a pioneering role he'll reprise at KnowBe4.

Other career highlights include management roles at Enghouse Interactive, ShoreTel, CommUnifi and NEC Australia.