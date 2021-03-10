Zscaler gets government nod for Zero Trust Exchange

Cloud security vendor Zscaler has gained “Protected” status from the Australian Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP), following the completion of a second assessment.

The accreditation means the company is authorised to serve Australian Government departments and agencies. While not required to sell to government, the assessment is a de facto baseline for companies wishing to serve agencies and departments.

The new assessment is for Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange and follows a previous assessment completed in early 2020, which gave the vendor’s cloud security platform the status of ‘official sensitive’.

The IRAP process is documented in the Australian Government Information Security Manual (ISM).

“The successful completion of a second IRAP assessment now allows us to work with all Australian Government agencies as a number require the higher ‘protected’ status to have been reached,” Zscaler ANZ head of government Budd Ilic said.

“This in turn means we can assist their internal IT teams to strengthen cybersecurity and improve the way users access core software applications.”

The IRAP process involved assessing Zscaler against all the controls identified in the ISM, including those that had been added since the initial assessment.

“Achieving protected status will allow Zscaler to work with agencies to significantly improve the user experience for staff,” Ilic said.

“Many have previously been relying on technologies such as virtual private networks to provide secure remote connectivity. Zero Trust takes security to the next level while also improving performance and usability.”

“These organisations are striving to improve their cybersecurity posture while at the same time enhancing the level of service delivered to citizens. Zscaler looks forward to working with them to achieve this goal.”