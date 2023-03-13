Zscaler gets new global partners and alliances chief

Cloud security vendor Zscaler has appointed Karl Soderlund as its new senior vice president for worldwide partners and alliances.

In his new role, Soderlund will be responsible for advancing and modernising Zscaler's partner program, by developing and executing a competitive go-to-market strategy and leading the company's sales team.

The partner program at Zscaler comprises systems integrators, solutions and managed service providers, and distributors.

According to Zscaler, the partner program is responsible for bringing in 95 per cent of the security vendor's business.

Soderlund worked at security device vendor Palo Alto Networks prior to Zscaler.

He has also held roles at Aruba, Avaya, Cisco, and Fortinet and holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Anna Maria Colelge.

Zscaler has expanded in Australia recently, appointing Orca Tech as a distributor and launched a colocated data centre in Canberra among other initiatives.