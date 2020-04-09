Zscaler hires new channel chief out of Telstra

Security vendor Zscaler has named Foad Farrokhnia as its new head of channels for Australia and New Zealand.

Farrokhnia replaces Dilshan Sivalingam, who departed in September 2019 and later joined security awareness and training vendor KnowBe4.

Based in Melbourne, Farrokhnia is tasked to further develop and mature Zscaler’s channel ecosystem in ANZ, as well as growing its existing partner relationships.

Zscaler director for global alliances and channel APJ Andrew Mann said, “We are delighted that Foad has agreed to join Zscaler at this time. His skillset and experience of working with both growth companies and large multinationals in different geographies will be invaluable as we drive our channel growth and continue to enable Australian and New Zealand businesses to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world.”

“In addition, Foad’s market knowledge of working with organisations of all sizes within the Telstra channel will be an incredible asset as we continue to enhance our channel programs in the years ahead.”

Farrokhnia was hired out of Telstra, where he worked since 2005 in various sales and leadership roles in both Australia and the United States. He most recently held the role of global head of enterprise capability and growth. Previous stints include Commander, Australia Post and Commonwealth Bank.