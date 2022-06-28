Zscaler launches Canberra co-located data centre

Cloud security vendor Zscaler has launched a new co-located data centre in Canberra to offer public and private sector enterprises improved resilience.

The company said the data centre is part of its ongoing investment in its Australian operations and would complement the existing data centre infrastructures in both Sydney and Melbourne, all co-located within Equinix data centres. Zscaler also launched a data centre in Auckland, New Zealand.

The data centres will support Zscaler core products Zscaler Private Access and Zscaler Internet Access, and also feature compute capabilities, SSL interception and the security services running at the edge.

Zscaler said customers would also be provided with improved capacity, performance and security, as well as the speed, scale and stability of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange cloud security platform.

“Successful organisations of any size realise that any disruption, regardless of how small a security incident, will have an impact on the business as a whole,” Zscaler regional vice president Steve Singer said.

“At present, we support more than a million users from Australia on our platform and these numbers are set to escalate. Bringing new data centre facilities to Canberra and Auckland puts our industry-leading Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform closer to our customers.”

Singer added there is an ongoing focus “at all levels of the community” on the need to reinforce Australia’s cybersecurity posture from threats like potential national state and supply chain attacks.

“Our new data centre infrastructure will further support any new programs which the new Federal Government and Minister for Cyber Security may launch to further build awareness of the Essential Eight and continue to reinforce the need for ongoing cyber vigilance,” he said.

“At the same time, we also look forward to further supporting New Zealand enterprises to keep information safe and secure and continue to observe CERT NZ guidelines.”

In the announcement, senior network operations administrator of Zscaler customer Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation John Pratezina said, “Our organisation recently went live successfully with Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access which is supporting our employees with a complete, secure, stack as a service from the cloud.”

“Zscaler’s investment in onshore data centre infrastructure here in Australia provides certainty and the company’s focus on serving the needs of the Australian public sector ecosystem provides us with confidence that our security requirements will continue to be met in the years ahead.”

The two sites add to Zscaler’s 150 globally. The vendor’s other Australian customers include the Commonwealth Grants Commission and Cenitex.