Browse by Category

State of Security 2023

proudly sponsored by
Arctic Wolf
CrowdStrike
Illumio
Rapid7
ThreatDefence
Devicie
Okta
Elastic

Technology executives and security professionals are tasked with not only supervising organisation-wide IT and security concerns, but also managing business vulnerabilities, including both internal and external threats. This is all while navigating the constantly changing cybersecurity environment.  

Welcome to State of Security  2023, a collaborative deep dive into the cybersecurity sector by iTnews, Digital Nation Australia and CRN which examines the issue from the perspective of CIOs, CISOs, boards and the information technology channel. 

This year’s report examines the following security subsections: 

State of Security 2023 was created using insights, research, and opinion from industry analysts, and end-user CISO case studies, to provide a compelling overview of the key trends, challenges and threats in the cyber security market in the last 12 months.  

Start navigating the report by using the bar at the top of the page or clicking through the chapter buttons.  

Richard Chirgwin, Brad Howarth, Jennifer O’Brien, David Braue, Anthony Caruana and Velvet-Belle Templeman contributed to the State of Security 2023 report for iTnews, CRN and Digital Nation. 

State of Security awaits...

Sign up to see how the IT security landscape has been assessed across enterprise, the channel and board.

Today’s tech leaders and security practitioners are under constant pressure, not only overseeing organisation-wide IT and security issues; but mitigating business risks (both internal and external threats), and facing the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape.

Email *
I have read and accept the privacy policy and terms and conditions and by submitting my email address I agree to receive the CRN newsletter and special offers.

Browse by Category

Click on the tiles below to see how each of the categories are responding to security threats in their sector.

State of Security 2023
Cloud Security 2023
Identity and Access Management 2023
Network and Infrastructure 2023
Endpoint Security 2023
XDR 2023

IT Security Champions

The 2023 State of Security sponsors have worked tirelessly to improve the safety of enterprise and channel companies.

We are proud to present the IT Security champions, and showcase the work they do.

Arctic Wolf
CrowdStrike
Illumio
Rapid7
ThreatDefence
Devicie
Okta
Elastic

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?