Technology executives and security professionals are tasked with not only supervising organisation-wide IT and security concerns, but also managing business vulnerabilities, including both internal and external threats. This is all while navigating the constantly changing cybersecurity environment.

Welcome to State of Security 2023, a collaborative deep dive into the cybersecurity sector by iTnews, Digital Nation Australia and CRN which examines the issue from the perspective of CIOs, CISOs, boards and the information technology channel.

This year’s report examines the following security subsections:

State of Security 2023 was created using insights, research, and opinion from industry analysts, and end-user CISO case studies, to provide a compelling overview of the key trends, challenges and threats in the cyber security market in the last 12 months.

Richard Chirgwin, Brad Howarth, Jennifer O’Brien, David Braue, Anthony Caruana and Velvet-Belle Templeman contributed to the State of Security 2023 report for iTnews, CRN and Digital Nation.