State of Security: Opportunities for the channel

Cybersecurity services have perhaps never looked so appealing as a path to growth for IT channel companies. Awareness of the risks is arguably at an all-time high and it looks like the cyber business playing field will only improve in 2023.

Gartner forecasts that in 2023, government policies forcing organisations to provide consumer privacy rights will affect five billion citizens and over 70 percent of global GDP. Locally, critical infrastructure laws have expanded protection from 4 to 22 asset classes across 11 sectors.

In July, a mandatory 12-hour reporting requirement for all attacks on organisations dealing with assets deemed as critical under the Critical Infrastructure Bill came into force.

In October, PwC forecast that more than 60 percent of enterprises would increase their cyber budgets in the next 12 months. Globally c-suite decision makers nominated catastrophic cyber-attacks as their highest priority, while Australian executives were more focused on recession risk mitigation – but one suspects that Australia is now firmly in line with the global consensus.

Money will go to cybersecurity leadership, employee awareness, improved data analytics capabilities, board education and solving workforce talent gaps in the next 12 to 18 months, according to PwC.

“Cyber is a team sport - it should not be siloed within departments or organisations. To build a truly inclusive and holistic cybersecurity culture, entire organisations must be taken on the transformation journey, which the C-suite should lead. Cybersecurity uplift must be expressed as an opportunity, not a burden, and ultimately a vehicle to help organisations achieve their goals,” PwC’s Cyber and the C-suite in Australia report states.

The opportunity for heroic acts by channel providers is nigh. The question is whether they are geared to capitalise on these trends.