Sustainability is creating new demands on IT and business leaders, boards and partners to develop and execute their business strategy in the context of wider environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

State of Sustainability examines the role technology leaders play in delivering the ESG objectives of their organisation, and how the shift to sustainability delivers business benefits such as lower costs, and higher growth.

iTnews reveals the importance of data in driving Australian business’ sustainable decisions, and the role of IT leaders such as CIOs and CTOs in driving their organisations’ sustainability agendas.

CRN uncovers the business opportunity of sustainability to the Australian IT channel, and the role of partners in providing sustainability expertise to their customers.

Finally, Digital Nation examines sustainability from the perspective of the board and senior leadership team, and the roles they play in setting and managing the sustainability and ESG policies of their organisations.

This report was developed using insights, statistics and interviews with leading Australian executives at the helm of their organisations’ sustainable business transformations.

Velvet-Belle Templeman, Ry Crozier, William Maher, Juha Saarinen and Natalie Apostolou contributed to the State of Sustainability report for iTnews, CRN and Digital Nation.