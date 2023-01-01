The state of managed infrastructure in 2023

With IT environments growing in complexity, security remaining a top concern, application modernisation continuing and the AI story evolving, the outlook for managed infrastructure providers seems good.

Indeed, in early 2023, end user organisations told CRN Australia that infrastructure services were the main services they looked for from MSPs.

But in January this year, Gartner forecast that worldwide IT spending would grow by 2.4 percent, down from the previous quarters forecast. MSPs’ challenge will be balancing complex customer demands with tighter budgets.

“The demand from customers is higher,” Intellect IT director Max Soukhomlinov told CRN Australia. “It’s just a case of being able to navigate that journey to make sure that you try and balance the complexity to ensure that you're able to add a significant amount of value whilst being cost effective.”

“Mode three” IT

Ai for IT operations, or AIOps, as the marketers like to call it, continues to be a predicted growth area amid skills shortages, tight budgets and a push for more proactive management of IT

Last year, Datacom announced that AIOps would help it enhance operational delivery of IT services for Australia's Department of Health, and up to 80 percent of the department's cloud workloads would be automatically provisioned.

Vendors have been buying into the technology, purchasing AIOps companies and building data lakes. Late last year, Forrester described the AOPs platform market as moving “faster than can be imagined”.

AI and machine learning have the potential to reshape MSP offerings, according to Interactive’s general manager for digital transformation, Dan Cox.

In Cox’s view, mode one teams focus on prediction and optimisation, while mode two teams focus more on innovation and experimentation. Then there is a “mode three and the dawn of a new era, particularly around AI and machine learning”.

“We see this today, particularly in cybersecurity and operations and customer experience – lots of predictability and patterns that enrich the customer experience, reduce human error, shorten lead times,” Cox said.

“There's also a huge value opportunity for these technologies in creating new revenue streams for organisations. And I see that being a huge area of investment,” he said.