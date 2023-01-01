The state of managed networks in 2023

It's not every day that a managed network provider gets to build digital infrastructure from the ground up for a sizeable customer, but earlier this year, Orro announced that it completed just that: a digital infrastructure build for the new Sunshine Private Hospital in Melbourne's west.

In addition to providing network and telephony, Orro will host and manage the hospital's infrastructure in a private cloud and run a security operations centre. The infrastructure will be managed out of Orro’s network operations centre, which will allow for tracking of real-time status of network performance and alerts about hardware health.

The project encompasses the full range of Orro’s capabilities in networking, cloud and security. It is an example of the increasingly intertwined nature of these aspects of MSPs’ offerings.

Technology, services shift continues

In 2022, MSPs told CRN that hybrid working and the resulting cloud and network management performance and security requirements of customers were key drivers of demand for managed network services.

This year, that story continues to evolve, with organisations running more applications in hybrid IT environments.

Network design continues to be important. We asked Interactive’s Andrew Robson about the state of play. “I think we see a lot of focus in the market on network centric design around applications with heavy focus on security. What that really means is there's also a shift in underlying carriage types and technology transitions as we move to more internet-based networks supported by software definition,” Robson commented.

Concepts and technologies such as bandwidth-on-demand remain relevant. “I think there are a number of carriers that are providing bandwidth-on-demand under the banner of software defined networks. And it's going to be increasingly important in the development of internet-based, application-centric design networks,” he said.

Network-as-a-service is “conceptually attractive” but Robson is “not sure that it's been realised yet in the market.”

Change in the carriage market continues to have implications for MSPs, Robson points out.

“I think it's important to stress that as NBN moves from deploying a network to managing a network, there's going to be a restructuring of the carriage market, where it's no longer a race to the bottom in terms of the commoditised carriage pricing – it’s now who can provide the most value in terms of a managed services overlay. There's an increasing view of the value of managed services and the overlay that can provide,” Robson said.