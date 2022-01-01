Managed networking services

In the MSP Networking terrain, the customer is now driving the network narrative to suit an increasingly complicated and unknown network demand paradigm in the future.

Macquarie Telecom group executive Luke Clifton says that client priorities completely shifted both pre and post-COVID, causing MSPs to adapt and pivot as required.

“These are the watercooler barbecue stopping conversations of 2022. It's about where staff are, where they're doing their work, where their customers are, and the IT staff that are available to be able to enable application performance for both their customers and staff. Now, that's a there's a handful of different topics in there. But broadly, the reason why you engage in MSP or a network-based MSP like us is to ensure that the application no matter where it sits in whatever multi-cloud that it's involved in, whether you're hosting or not, performs in the right way, no matter where your staff member might be, or where the customer is at. And during COVID. Of course, we all got flown to the wind.”

Clifton reports that his top three trends in MSP networks in the post-COVID environment involve; how do you adapt your networking to ensure that the application that you need to use is running in the right way to enable staff or customers where ever they are; secondly security and compliance- how do you know that your database is secure? How do you know who's getting access to the information that you might consider to be highly sensitive? And how do you know that your customers in that environment can still get access to the data that they need? And thirdly, the priority of networking investment positions has changed.

Radical change

The radical change in infrastructure investment decisions has been sparked by the instability in regard to what the needs of the office and the extended network will be in the near and long term and as such, those clients on a software-defined networking path have come out ahead, Clifton claims.

“We've seen those customers that have made the move to software-defined networking, have had far more flexibility in the way that they've gone about being able to deploy their architecture and investments, as opposed to those that were tied to legacy networks. But the decision-making frameworks as to when decisions like that need to be made, that all changed. We've all been talking about how many days a week staff are going to be in the office and when you're trying to make dimensioning decisions, and based on investments back to your CFO to say hey, this is a really smart investment to make from your network to upgrade it be at the bandwidth, or be at the type of platform that that bandwidth is operating income. These are some of the uncertainties that most IT managers are beginning to try and get clear in their head that they're going to need some flexibility around this,” he said.

Clifton suggests that tethering yourself into one platform given that things might change in a month or six months or 12 is really one of the compelling factors that are pushing pressure on team managers to ensure they've got that customization and flexibility.

“That's where software-defined networking really comes into it's being able to dimension in real-time where you need the bandwidth and where you need your priorities in terms of application deployment and which particular applications take roading bandwidth becomes critically important,” he states.

The growth drivers in the network MSP sector are being driven by cloud and network management performance and migration.

“The first mega trend, is our journey to the cloud, especially if you're primarily driven by office 365, but many of the other application suites that sit on the Microsoft customer stack is really driving a lot of conversations with customers about how do they take legacy workloads and migrate them into an Azure Stack? That is topic number almost one, two and three for our customers at this moment in time.

The next part of this is even though you might have moved those applications as workloads databases through to the cloud, and how do you ensure that you've got the right networking dimensions to ensure that the application might be performing really well on the server in the cloud or in the multi-cloud that you're managing? How do you ensure that that application is working really well? When your office for the staff that might need access to that application might be in Ballarat or they might be in Dublin, or they might be in the warehouse?”