CRN Fast50 ceremony goes live this week!

By on

The CRN Fast50 for 2021 will be revealed from 16 November in a digital ceremony lasting a week.

Join us as we count down the fastest growing Australian IT providers from the past year and celebrate the most successful new companies.

The CRN Fast50 is the only truly figures-based competition open exclusively to Australian systems integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and independent software vendors. 

The competition is judged on growth percentage alone and applicants must submit verified documentation to support their claim. Entries are open to Australian SI's, MSPs, VARs and ISVs which have been trading for more than three years.

Thanks to all the fantastic companies that entered this year, making it one of the most popular years ever for entries. 

