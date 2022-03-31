EDR will become a cybersecurity gold standard says Boutique Systems CTO

Demonstrating cybersecurity ROI is complicated for partners by the fact that they are trying to demonstrate the impact of something that hasn't happened.

According to Frane Lisica, CTO for Boutique Systems one of the more powerful ways to tell the story is to simulate examples of threats and to describe what that might mean in terms of business impact.

Lisica participated in the Recent CRN Boardroom Impact session on endpoint detection and response, along with executives from companies such as Arinco, Step FWD IT, CT Group, and CrossPoint Technology Solutions.

“If a computer is compromised, and there's been no EDR on there it may infect that machine only, or it may infect a network and take down 50 machines,” he said.

"An out of that nature cold keep staff from being able to work for two or three days says Lisica. “I think the return on investment is self-explanatory. “

He stressed the importance of having such discussions with business leaders, especially in the SME sector.

“We do talk with the directors and owners, they understand the concept. But at times it can be hard to get that across the line when it comes to an expense.”

Customers are on a journey as cyber security evolves, he says. It is not just velocity, the sophistication of threats is evolving and responses to match that change, according to Lisica.

And partners need to educate their customers and help them to evolve how they think about the issue.

“Firewalls are a common term, antivirus is very common. I do believe endpoint detection and response effectively will become a common term, especially in larger corporations. That will eventually extend into the mid-tier and SME markets he believes.

“From our perspective, we certainly are adopting EDR as a gold standard. So where anti-virus was part of a standard suite of products which are installed in a company, EDR will become that and that's the transition and we are focussed on at the moment.”