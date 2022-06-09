Great people are the key to meeting customer and staff demands for flexibility

Managed service providers are critical for the success of many businesses. But as demands change, in the wake of the pandemic and a trend towards people seeking a better balance between their work and personal lives, it’s becoming increasingly challenging for MSPs to find and retain great staff.

As a result of the pandemic, work hours have become less about the nine-to-five and more about work and personal lives working in harmony. It’s common for people to work for a few hours in the afternoon, between family and other personal commitments, and then return to work from their home office in the evening.

Service Levels

As a result, MSPs are finding that they need to service clients across a broader part of the day, with the ability to offer support and services 24/7/365 now table stakes for success.

Staff Domain recognises that. Through a pool of highly skilled engineers across the world, they can offer MSPs access to a global talent pool. For example, finding staff to provide after-hours support on the east coast of the USA is challenging. But by providing staff based in the Philippines, who would be working during their traditional office hours, it’s possible for the MSP to provide around-the-clock services and support.

For a company based in Sydney, working with level 1, 2 and 3 engineers as well as network and security specialists based in South Africa means they can offer after hours support more efficiently and without trying to find local personnel who are favouring a work/life balance over taking night shifts.

Intelligent sourcing – finding the best people regardless of where they are so companies can service customers whenever and wherever they are – is the key to ongoing success in today’s world. Customers and workers are demanding greater flexibility when it comes to service delivery and workplace conditions. Experts, such as Staff Domain, can help bridge the gap and deliver great people that can transform a business into a true 24/7/365 operation without compromising customer and employee experiences.