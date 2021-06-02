‘Hybrid work’ to accelerate as post-pandemic benefits shift up a gear

For many organisations, the stampede to working from home last year eclipsed 10 years of digital transformation in just a few weeks.

Laptops, PCs, tablets, monitors, headsets—even humble printers, webcams and hard drives—were in short supply as workers scrambled to replicate their corporate IT at home and keep Australia on the rails.

Those events reinforced the lesson that work is an activity and not a place. So the ‘hybrid work’ opportunity—where productivity is carried out at home, on the road and elsewhere outside the corporate firewall—is now the starting point for a greater number of staff.

And although Australian organisations hastened, now they move deliberately, says Jean-Guillaume ‘JG’ Pons, Senior Vice President (APJ and GC) of the Client Solutions Group at Dell.

“It is the renaissance of the PC,” says Pons.

“The shift to notebooks [from desktop PCs] and rise of mobility solutions is extremely important especially as they address cybersecurity for their workers.”

Dell has released new products to ease the lives of hybrid workers, make them more productive and secure in their diverse environments. Innovations such as Dell’s SafeShutter, that protects users from unwanted snoops on its Latitude 9000-series laptops that add an AI ‘Optimiser’ to speed connection and improve sound quality for fewer disruptions to work flow.

Planning for the future of the hybrid workplace

As the immediate panic subsides, customers turn to their trusted advisers in the channel to provide the next steps in their workplace transformation. Challenges such as cybersecurity and connectivity dominate those discussions, says Vlad Mitnovetski, Chief Operating Officer for Dell distributor in Australia and News Zealand, Dicker Data.

“People working from home may not be able to access their data and apps as quickly and efficiently as they can in the corporate office,” says Mitnovetski.

“So it has elevated medium to long term planning of IT requirements. And it’s our social and an economic responsibility to ensure our partners and clients are fully digitally prepared for the long term, not for a quick-and-easy fix.”

Watch more of CRN’s interview with Dell and Dicker Data, and how Dell’s new products ease the life of employees in today’s hybrid workplace.