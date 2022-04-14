In-person conferences are slowly returning

Conferences in Australia became digital events for two years but the in-person option is slowly returning for delegates.

Digital Nation Australia spoke to Andrew Hiebl, CEO of the Association of Australian Convention Bureaux on the current status of in-person events.

The Australian government recently unveiled the long-term strategy for the visitor economy suggesting the country will hit pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024.

But for right now, Hiebl said there is a mix of client and attendee confidence concern for the short-term future so organisations are trying to get their events done and dusted.

“I know particularly from an association perspective, a lot of not for profits that have postponed their event several times are ideally looking to get those delivered before the end of the financial year. The next three-month period is busy from a venue perspective,” he said.

Hiebl is noticing a current trend of event window registrations shortening and people booking tickets weeks and sometimes days before an event.

“Speaking to a couple of associations in recent weeks, they're finding the majority of their delegate registrations are only happening about two weeks out of the conference, which makes it difficult to plan,” he said.

“It's challenging all of those traditional ways we look at how we booked in and engage with venues. Venues over the past few years have been extremely generous in the way that they've thought about the client first throughout this process.”

However, there will come a time where contractual flexibility will wear out for venues, according to Hiebl.

“Once there's dates now secured, that will be the way forward. But there may still be a little bit of flexibility around how they manage numbers and catering,” he added.

