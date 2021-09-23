Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel

The past two years has reinforced the need for business continuity, and business leaders know their organisations must be ready for anything.

Data backup is critical to their business continuity strategy. That’s because businesses are relying more on remote employees or branch sites, and IT support on-site at these remote locations can be limited. The big question is, do those businesses realise that data backup can be achieved via plug-and-protect solutions, and that they don’t need to have IT staff on-site to manage these solutions?

Furthermore, are IT channel organisations aware that they can benefit by offering comprehensive data security and business continuity for decentralised IT environments, using products such as StorageCraft (an Arcserve company) OneXafe Solo?

Watch the video above to hear from the owner of New Zealand company User Friendly Computing, Aragorn Urquhart, talk about the strategic value that the OneXafe Solo plug-and-protect backup solution provides his business and customers.

Urquhart says OneXafe Solo has provided several benefits. “It’s the full package,” Urquhart says. “The training has been amazing, the pricing is flexible and really cost effective, and the solution is second to none – we tested it in-house and we were able to get a server up and running in ten minutes.”

Key considerations for IT providers selecting plug-and-protect storage should include the pricing model – will users only need to pay a single monthly price for full protection, giving them peace of mind that they’re only paying for what they need, and simplifying the cost of service delivery for the partner?

Another consideration is on-site and off-site storage capabilities. For example, OneXafe Solo enables regular, secure backups stored on-site, allowing User Friendly Computing to provide fast disaster recovery. It also provides off-site cloud storage.

“The OneXafe Solo is a great product as it plugs in and gives my clients the security knowing that their machines are ready to go in the cloud, and fully backed up,” Marcus Gower, Fragment Ltd founder, said in another video exploring the benefits of the device (watch the full video below).

The need for data continuity and disaster recovery has never been as clear – and IT providers should consider whether their backup and recovery solutions enable them to add data continuity and disaster recovery to their customer offerings without a significant additional burden on their business.