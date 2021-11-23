Meet Arinco, the 2021 winner of the CRN FAST50

This year’s fastest growing company in the CRN Fast50 is Melbourne-headquartered Arinco, debuting at the top spot after only three years in business.

Founded in 2019, Arinco was the brainchild of four former members of pioneering cloud integrator Kloud: Nicki Bowers, Brendan Carius, Chris Padgett and David Lee. The company initially focused on cloud technologies and the use of artificial intelligence to help customers improve their business, later expanding its scope.

“We had quite a narrow focus then, mostly on how AI could be applied to the way [customers] manage their environment, they build their applications and deploy those applications to their users and their partners,” Arinco co-founder and principal consultant Chris Padgett said.

“But since then, over the last two and a half years, we have certainly broadened that base. So today, we cover everything from application development, and building and running those on modern infrastructure.”

While Arinco was already positioned well, sitting at the nexus of two powerful trends in information technology, a third huge technology driver would emerge not long after the company started, which would supercharge its velocity: the acceleration of digitalisation to transform work processes during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Co-founder David Lee said, “A lot of the work that we do now is about changing that mindset. We need to be thinking about the customers first around, ‘What is it that they're trying to do? What is the core of their business?’, and 'How do we use technology to help them do their business better?'”

“Let us understand that contextually, what a business owner is trying to do, and let us take that burden and map that to technology. Now that technology changes at such a rapid pace, what is the right technology to help solve those problems?”

Arinco early on recognised that its customers were operating on strong foundations in Microsoft Azure and so it developed its own intellectual property to help them build and deploy that cloud foundation.

“In order to focus on new innovation and modernisation, you have to have a cloud foundation that allows you to build and operate on, from a secure, safe and Government-compliant kind of way,” Padgett said.

The company calls the IP “Azure Done Right”, which helps Arinco establish a cloud environment that they can build on and operate, along with additional management and support, to have a better-established framework.

As platform enablers, Lee said Arinco doesn’t necessarily want to be industry-aligned, but the company can bring experience in each of the industries it has worked with to fast track most of its work.

While a large chunk of its customer base is in retail, the company said this was not a conscious decision.

“COVID and the pandemic caused a bit of an initiative across all industries, including retail, to say, ‘That digital transformation we’ve been putting off for the last few years – I wish we did it’.” Lee said.

A few other industries tapping Arinco to make that shift include utilities, legal firms and healthcare – not only for the cloud capability but also for related security services – all contributing to the company’s growth.

One such customer is a major law firm that sought to streamline its customer triaging processes, which, through Arinco, saw its process times trimmed down from six weeks to two minutes each.

Despite all this growth, Padgett said Arinco is just getting started and is now taking aim at expanding into a new city or region.

“I think being close to our clients is important to us because that’s the way we like to engage with clients and having that face to face interaction,” Padgett said. “It is important to us and it is important for them, so that’s why we continue to plan to expand into other cities as we move forward.”

“We have 100 percent focus on the Microsoft stack and our Microsoft partnership, which is an amazing one we value very, very much. So who knows where the Microsoft platforms will be in two to three years time?”

In terms of growth, Padgett said Arinco would want to double the size of its current team within the next 12 to 18 months and beyond. “There's a lot of great talent out there in the industry that we're excited about providing opportunities for, and building on the team that we have today,” he said.