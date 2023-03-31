MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion

The rapid evolution of business has resulted in a world where meeting customer demands requires the ability to adapt faster than ever before. For Managed Service Providers (MSPs), this means they must move from the hardware-led business models of the past – from providing hardware to delivering business outcomes for their customers.

Amy Rushall, the Area Vice President for Australia and New Zealand at Pure Storage says MSPs must simplify their operating models to meet the needs of customers. Partners, like Pure Storage, can deliver access to storage in a way that matches the needs of this rapidly changing market in Australia and New Zealand.

“There is a significant opportunity for MSPs who are moving up the stack, above the hardware layer. They can create higher order, business impacting services that customers will pay a premium for,” Rushall says.

MSPs who are slow to adapt are at a serious risk of losing their client base. Legacy operating models are no longer fit for purpose. Those that don’t adapt will lose to competitors that can help the customer modernise their platforms.

Rushall says that the size of the ANZ market means new technology proliferates much faster here. Companies demand business outcomes rather than simple infrastructure outsourcing. Those enhanced expectations magnify the need for MSPs to adapt rapidly.

The ability for hyperscale cloud providers to deliver scalable and flexible services has shown organisations what can be achieved if old models of procurement, deployment and management give way to modern approaches to infrastructure. But hyperscale providers are not a good fit for every organisation. MSPs that provide access to flexible technology services that are complemented with consulting services and expert advice are in a perfect position to fulfil a significant market opportunity.

Those MSPs must partner with technology providers like Pure Storage that are able to bring a full portfolio of simple to operate data storage platforms that can be accessed via consumption-based commercial offerings. Pure Storage’s Evergreen Portfolio gives MSPs benefits including non-disruptive hardware and software upgrades,and a multitude of commercial models ranging from full hardware ownership to subscription-based capacity consumption.

“It's critical that MSPs address the needs of customers,” says Rushall. “They must adopt an as a service model and deliver higher value services to the customer. If they don’t, they'll miss out on the opportunity that's there today. The ANZ market is evolving very quickly. It's critical that MSPs evolve quickly with it.”