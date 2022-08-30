The business impact and opportunity of hybrid work

In the new age of work, the mantra is go hybrid or perish. Technology leaders have proven that remote work at scale is not only possible, but regarded as the only way to retain the best staff, and recalibrate the workflow dynamic with flexibility and employee best practice at heart. Yet it is important to recognise that not all companies work the same way and models have to be modified to reflect the unique circumstances of any business. Watch this CRN minidoco about the key issues.