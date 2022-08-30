The business impact and opportunity of hybrid work

In the new age of work, the mantra is go hybrid or perish. Technology leaders have proven that remote work at scale is not only possible, but regarded as the only way to retain the best staff, and recalibrate the workflow dynamic with flexibility and employee best practice at heart. Yet it is important to recognise that not all companies work the same way and models have to be modified to reflect the unique circumstances of any business. Watch this CRN minidoco about the key issues.

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Ransomware protection has become a critical channel upsell
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Announcing the 2022 CRN Impact Award winners!

Aussie Broadband, smaller players taking market share from major telcos

AMD channel chief: "we&#8217;re taking market share"

ASIC bans software consulting firm boss

