The Australian and New Zealand data protection as a service market accounted for about $160 million in 2018 and is expected to reach around $2.2 billion by 2027. In this video, CRN explores the evolving DR challenge and opportunity for IT providers and their customers in a cloud world.
The evolving disaster recovery opportunity
By Natalie Apostolou on Feb 8, 2023 3:41PM
In The Spotlight
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Partner Content
Promoted ContentHow Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Promoted ContentBoosting educational equity through flexible architecture
CRN: State of MSP survey now open!
Promoted ContentDialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Promoted ContentIn the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Sponsored Whitepapers
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive