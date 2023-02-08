The evolving disaster recovery opportunity

By on

The Australian and New Zealand data protection as a service market accounted for about $160 million in 2018 and is expected to reach around $2.2 billion by 2027. In this video, CRN explores the evolving DR challenge and opportunity for IT providers and their customers in a cloud world.   

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud crn cloud recovery disaster recovery security services

Partner Content

How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
CRN: State of MSP survey now open!
CRN: State of MSP survey now open!
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Citrix launches simplified partner program

Citrix launches simplified partner program
Why Dicker Data is making sustainability a "major focus"

Why Dicker Data is making sustainability a "major focus"
A deep dive into Dell&#8217;s 2023 partner program refresh

A deep dive into Dell’s 2023 partner program refresh
Fortinet names 2022 Aussie partner award winners

Fortinet names 2022 Aussie partner award winners

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?