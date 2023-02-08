The Australian and New Zealand data protection as a service market accounted for about $160 million in 2018 and is expected to reach around $2.2 billion by 2027. In this video, CRN explores the evolving DR challenge and opportunity for IT providers and their customers in a cloud world.
The evolving disaster recovery opportunity
By Natalie Apostolou on Feb 8, 2023 3:41PM
In The Spotlight
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Partner Content
CRN: State of MSP survey now open!
Promoted ContentBoosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Promoted ContentDigital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Promoted ContentDialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Sponsored Whitepapers
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive