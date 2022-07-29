What's driving the shift to XDR?

XDR is one of the fastest growing types of security platforms and stands out for its behavioural detection abilities. Whilst it remains an emerging category in the security sector, its adoption has accelerated during the pandemic because humans have not always been available and present, so companies have been forced to look at more managed solutions that operate with greater autonomy. Companies implementing XDR found that as a technology it required less administrative interaction and better suited remote, Covid-ridden workforces.