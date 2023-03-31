Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success

MSPs provide IT support for the majority of small and medium sized businesses around the globe, and are trusted to keep those systems healthy and secure from cyber threats. The work involved in maintaining and protecting the laptops, desktop machines, and servers that keep businesses running – both physical and in the cloud -- involves daily monitoring and intervention. The tools MSPs use to do this work must be designed to unburden technicians from manual chores and simplify what can be complex workflows.

It’s more important than ever that these tools are easy to use, notes Shari Barnett, Senior Product Marketing Manager at NinjaOne.

“Ease of use is critical, not only for managed service providers with their remote monitoring and management systems, but for anybody who's trying to work with a tool that is important to their business,” Barnett says.

When systems are easy to use, MSPs can support their customers more effectively and get technicians up to speed on faster, increasing time to value from weeks or months to hours or days.

Automation is key to improving the user experience, eliminating repetitive, manual work, freeing up employees to work on higher value tasks, while reducing human error.

“The benefits of automation are huge,” says Barnett. Automation is how MSPs can serve more customers at larger scale. “That's what every MSP must strive for. You cannot grow your business without automating the day-to-day maintenance functionality.”

Trust is also vital. One of the most critical functions of an MSPs is securing client IT environments. The RMM must enable them to efficiently take care of the fundamental cyber hygiene tasks - patching, endpoint hardening, backing up, and providing antivirus protection – garnering trust with their end clients.

“Your clients trust you to keep their systems running day in, day out and secure, and you in turn need to trust the vendors that are providing you the tools that enable you to do that,” says Barnett.

The tools that MSPs use must enable them to efficiently monitor, maintain, and protect their clients’ IT systems. Utilising tools that are easy to use and enable automation to perform many of their key cyber hygiene chores allow MSPs to go beyond being the IT service to a trusted technology partner that truly help the client’s business grow.