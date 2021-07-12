Why the video conferencing story isn't over

Your business and your clients are probably set up to work from home and offices. But that's just the start of the hybrid working story.

Watch this video to learn about some common problems with hybrid working today, and the thinking behind effiorts to solve those problems.

It features Eric Coffman, the ANZ Alliance Manager at video and voice solutions provider Poly, who also explains Poly's newest generation of solutions.

Consider the issues he talks about to take your hybrid working discussions with clients to the next level.